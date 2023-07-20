VIDEO: FDC National chairman jumps over face to escape from Najjanankumbi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Chairman of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Wasswa Biriggwa jumped over a fence at the party’s headquarters at Najjanankumbi to escape after being held their for hours.

A planned press briefing by the National Chairman at the party headquarters suffered a setback after group of bouncers and some party members blocked journalists from accessing the party headquarters where Biriggwa was scheduled to address the media at 11 am.

A detailed clip of how Ambassador Waswa Birigwa, the FDC National Chairman got the ladders to climb out of party HQs after being held captive by his party president Patrick Amuriat and secretary general Nandala Mafabi with their goons for close to 6 hours

As journalists arrived one by one, they found the entrance to the party headquarters closed. When Biriggwa arrived, he was allowed to access the premises alone, while his car remained parked outside the gate. Biriggwa’s briefing was expected to address issues related to the party’s elections but did not go ahead.

The suspension of the party elections, which were originally scheduled for July 21, 2023, has led to internal conflicts within the party. Biriggwa suspended the elections on July 14 following allegations of suspicious money being brought into the party by the Secretary-General, Nathan Nandala Mafabi. Party members, including Ibrahim Semujju Nganda and Erias Lukwago, accused Nandala and party president Eng. Patrick Amuriat of the alleged financial misconduct.

The National Council of the party decided to establish a committee to investigate the allegations and present a report during their sitting on July 28, 2023. Semujju and others demanded that the elections be postponed until the money issue is resolved and a report is produced.

However, on July 19, Amuriat addressed journalists at the party headquarters and stated that the National Chairman does not have the authority to suspend party elections. He emphasized his commitment to upholding the constitutional provisions for conducting elections and declared that the party electoral commission would proceed with the elections on July 21.

Paul Kisambira, one of the FDC party members told journalists that they tried to access the premises in vain.

