VIDEO: Dr. Nyanzi’s mental examination stayed

Dr. Nyanzi's mental examination stayed

Buganda Road Court has halted proceedings in which the state sought to have Dr. Stella Nyanzi’s mental status examined, pending determination of a constitutional court petition.

Dr Nyanzi’s lawyers petitioned court challenging the constitutionality of various sections of the Mental Treatment Act.

The court also refused to cancel Nyanzi’s bail as had been requested by prosecution, saying she did not break the subjudice rule but merely expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of particular court officials.