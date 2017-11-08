VIDEO: Counterfeits distort large Import bill of machinery in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Uganda’s import bill on machinery equipment, vehicles & accessories hit nearly $1 Billion dollars (3.6 Trillion), according to the latest report issued by government on Wednesday.

But automobiles fitting into this large import bill on equipment, a section of distributors say that counterfeit parts are distorting the market, worsening individual and institutional expenditures on maintenance.

David Mudangi, was speaking at the launch of a distribution partnership between Toyota Uganda Limited and Yamaha, that will see distribution and maintenance of Yamaha motor cycles from within Toyota’s modern show rooms.