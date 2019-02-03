VIDEO: 4 dead, over 40 injured in Nakasongola bus accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four people died on THE spot and 48 others sustained injuries in an accident involving a Link Bus in Nakasongola district along the Kampala-Gulu highway on Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. when a Link Bus registration number UBA 332B swerved off the road, overturned and slipped into the trench at Namayonjo village in Wabinyonyi Sub County along Kampala-Gulu highway. The deceased and injured are not yet identified.

Police officers and residents rushed to the scene where many of the injured were removed from the wreckage and rushed to Nakasongola Military Hospital, Bombo Military Hospital, Nakasongola Health Centre IV, and Luweero Health Centre IV and Mulago Hospital for treatment.

The dead have been transferred to Nakasongola health center IV mortuary.Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Paul Kangave says that the injured have sustained multiple wounds on legs, arms and heads.

On Saturday last week, one person died on the spot and nine others critically injured in an accident involving Gaagaa bus in Nakasongola district along Kampala-Gulu highway.

The accident occurred at around at Kibira zone in Migyera township’s when Gaagaa bus registration number UAP 765H heading to Kampala knocked a stationary trailer registration number UAW 766T/UAS 116K of Panfric company from behind before it overturned.

