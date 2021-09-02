Victoria University Vice Chancellor arrested, faces espionage charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF spokesperson Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso has confirmed that the Vice Chancellor Victoria University Dr Lawrence Muganga has been arrested by joint Security Forces in connection with espionage and illegal stay in the country.

“Investigations into the matter have commenced,” she said minutes after social media videos showed armed men in a ‘drone’, picking up Muganga at the university’s premises.

Eye witness reports indicate that heavily armed gunmen raided the Kampala road based University and grabbed Dr Muganga, and beat up his bodyguards. It was first feared he had been kidnapped.

VIDEO: A phone recording of the incident this afternoon at Victoria University as the Vice Chancellor Dr Lawrence Muganga (dress in a white shirt) was being taken away into a drone by plain-clothed men, heavily armed. The private security guards watched on helplessly. @nbstv pic.twitter.com/Nd9pqADa2y — Canary Mugume (@CanaryMugume) September 2, 2021