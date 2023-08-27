Victor Kiplangat wins gold in men’s marathon

Budapest, Hungary | THE INDEPENDENT & XINHUA | The Commonwealth Games champion Victor Kiplangat was fastest in men’s marathon to secure Uganda’s second gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Kiplangat kept a strong momentum in the last stage to clinch the men’s marathon title in 2:08:53 at the World Athletics Championships here on Sunday. He joins the class of Stephen Kiprotich in winning gold at athletics’ top event.

Stephen Kissa finished 5th while Andrew Kwemoi did not finish.

Joshua Cheptegei won Uganda’s first medal when he won the men’s 10,000 meters

With several great contenders absent from the race in Budapest, Kiplangat broke out shoulder by shoulder with Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase after 33km.

The 23-year-old Commonwealth Games winner then got rid of Gebresilase as well as the other runners, crossing the finish line first.

Maru Teferi of Israel overtook Gebresilase in the final meters, grabbing the silver in 2:09:12. Gebresilase had to settle for a bronze seven seconds behind.

“It was hard today because it was so hot but I felt comfortable because I prepared well for this weather. It was a dream and a mission and I did it today,” said Kiplangat after winning Uganda’s second gold at the World Championships.

“The pace was high but I had more to give. It was tough but I always felt I had the power,” added Kiplangat as he has already been looking forward to Paris 2024. “Hopefully next year in Paris I will become Olympic champion too.”

Your #WorldAthleticsChamps men’s marathon podium ⬇ 🥇 Victor Kiplangat

🥈 Maru Teferi 🇮🇱

🥉 Leul Gebresilase 🇪🇹 pic.twitter.com/oPWTDWJhiM — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 27, 2023

Defending champion Tamirat Tola was still a medal contender with 5km to go but didn’t finish the race at last.

“I was trying my best. I was feeling good until 30km. But after that, I started to have a bad feeling in my stomach. I did not sleep the whole night because I had a problem with my stomach and I was about to puke but nothing came out,” explained the Ethiopian.

Three Chinese athletes competed in the race and Yang Shaohui finished 38th, the best among them. ■