Veterinary doctors appeal to IGP, MAAIF over movement

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several farmers across the country are stranded without the usual support from veterinary doctors, who have according to their national association, been denied travel permission since the lockdown to contain COVID-19 was declared last month.

According to Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA) Dr. Daniel Kasibule, several veterinary doctors have been denied movement to farms and veterinary pharmacies and drug shops. He revealed that several cars that are driven by veterinary doctors have also been impounded despite them clearly identifying themselves, and showing that they were delivering drugs or related animal supplies.

Kasibule said despite the president identifying the agriculture sector one that should continue running as normal, farmers who need regular support are stranded.

UVA has written to the Inspector General Of Police Okoth Ochola and Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Frank Tumwebaze , seeking their intervention especially since their members are scattered across the country, and are in every district.

“We request your timely intervention to secure the health of animals across the country, through allowing justifiable movement of Veterinary doctors on duty. We remain committed to the implementation of the Ministry of health guidelines to ensure prevention of COVID-19 spread,” Kasibule said.

Kasibule was particularly concerned that several farmers and veterinary doctors have been denied by Uganda police and other security operatives’ access to “container village” which is in the central business district of Kampala hence risking the Animal sector to diseases.

“These actions by the security forces are risking the animals’ sector to diseases outbreaks and thus the foods industry being put at stake,” he said, adding, “it has already been difficult to provide stickers to hundreds of veterinary doctors in this country and thus security should handle the cases with high level of individual evaluation.”

Several districts across the country are under quarantine, and are currently battling to contain several animal disease outbreaks, including the Foot and Mouth Disease.

Even attempts by veterinary doctors to use motor bikes to traverse the district they are in charge of, are hampered by a 5pm curfew.