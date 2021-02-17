Vendors task city authorities on completion of Mbarara central market

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbarara central market vendors have tasked city authorities to explain the delays in the construction of the market.

Construction of the 21 Billion Shillings market started in 2018 and was supposed to have been completed last year in January. However, completion was again extended to February 2020 and further until the end of last month.

The about 1,000 vendors that used to operate from the central market located along Buremba road temporarily shifted to Independence park along Kabale road on 1st July 2017 to pave way for construction.

The traders are now demanding an explanation from the authorities why the market has not been completed.

Nyombi Muhammad, the chairperson of Mbarara Central Market Vendors Association accuses the city authorities of keeping them in the dark about the progress of the market.

Donozio Kibanda, the publicity Mbarara Central Market Traders Association says that they are tired of operating in the open and far from the town.

Edwin Amupaire says the conditions at the temporal market are appalling. He says that the tarpaulins are old and leak whenever it rains.

Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi, Mbarara city mayor says that he has tasked the Ministry of Local Government to rein on the contractor Roko Construction Company.

Raphael Magyezi, Minister Local Government acknowledges the delay in completion of the market noting that they are aware of the financial challenges facing the contractor.

*****

URN