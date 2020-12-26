Vardy scores late to end Man Utd’s run of 10 consecutive PL away wins

An entertaining contest that produced Leicester's first draw of the season and ends Man Utd's run of 10 consecutive PL away wins, one shy of Chelsea and Man City's record.

A late goal from Jamie Vardy helped Leicester City to twice come from behind and draw 2-2 with Manchester United.

Man Utd began brightly and Marcus Rashford missed an early chance to open the scoring, as he headed Bruno Fernandes’ cross over.

The pair would combine on 23 minutes to make it 1-0, as Fernandes diverted the ball into Rashford’s path and he clinically converted.

Harvey Barnes equalised for Leicester just eight minutes later, when his fierce strike flew beyond David De Gea after Fernandes had lost possession.

On 79 minutes, a defence-splitting pass from substitute Edinson Cavani found Fernandes who slotted past Kasper Schmeichel.

But with five minutes remaining, Ayoze Perez’s low cross was met by Vardy and he applied a first-time finish.

Leicester remain second on 28 points and place and point above Man Utd.