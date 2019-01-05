UYD activist charged, remanded to Luzira

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |The Law Development Center Court has remanded Moses Bigirwa, a member of Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) to Luzira Prison after he was charged with uttering false information.

It is alleged that on December 29th, 2018 while on Top Radio said that government wanted to kill the Kyaddondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine during the Arua by Elections.

Bigirwa appeared before the Grade One Magistrate Roselyn Nsenga on Friday, denied the charges and applied for bail.

Through his lawyer Samuel Muyizi, Bigirwa presented three sureties whom he said are substantial and live in the jurisdictions of LDC court. They included Emmanuel Kizza Sserunjogi, the Kawempe Division Mayor, Hamis Bashir and Democratic Party leader for Kamwokya Zone, Rogers Mukama.

The State Prosecutor Roseline Kipolwa didn’t object to the bail application. However, she asked court to put stringent terms and conditions on the suspect.

However, Nsenga said that she will rule on the bail application on Wednesday.

***

URN