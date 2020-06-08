UWA suspends boat trips on Murchison falls as River Nile burst banks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA has temporarily suspended tourist boat trips to some part of Murchison Falls National Park in Nwoya and Masindi districts after River Nile burst its banks.

In a press statement issued on Monday morning, UWA says the rising water level has submerged the landing points for ferries on both sides of the falls making it hard for vehicles to cross.

“There will be no boat trips to the bottom of the falls due to the high flow of water on River Nile which can destabilize the boats and cause serious problems,” reads part of the statement.

Adding that, “As we wait for the water to recede, we advise our visitors intending to stay north of the river to access the park through Tangi or Wankwar gates.”

According to the authority, visitors who intend to stay south of the river should access the Park through Kicumbanyobo, Bugungu and Mbako gates.

The UWA spokesperson, Bashir Hangi told URN in a phone interview this afternoon that the park was opened to tourists following the easing of the lockdown but the rising water level has interfered with cross movements.

In December last year, hundreds of passengers were left stranded for days after River Nile burst its banks causing flooding at Pakwach bridge in Nwoya, the main gateway to West Nile districts, part of South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

URN