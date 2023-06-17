UWA releases 58 impounded African grey parrots

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 58 African Grey Parrots have been released back to the wild after more than a year of treatment and rehabilitation at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation and Education Centre (UWEC).

The birds impounded from traffickers at the Uganda-Rwanda at Bunagana in 2022 were destined for the Middle East.

Famed for its intelligence and social behavior, the African Grey Parrot has been listed by CITIS, a global conservation agency, among the most endangered species. Trade in this bird has been completely prohibited in a bid to protect its numbers and avoid extinction.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA Director for Field Operations Charles Tumwesigye said that the parrots will be taken to Kibale National Park. He also said that UWA is committed to clamping down on dealing and trafficking in protected species.

UWEC acting Executive Director David Musinguzi said overhunting and deforestation were major challenges to the parrots’ survival. He explained in 2017 the center had received 217 parrots impounded from Mpondwe in Kasese and Kawuku in Kampala while last year, 119 birds were received after they were impounded from traffickers.

Often, the impounded birds are found in poor health conditions because of confinement under unhealthy conditions and some usually suffer from deteriorating health, hence the need for rehabilitation after rescue.

He commended the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the support extended to UWEC to build the parrot rescue and rehabilitation center and promised to build a laboratory to further improve the birds’ healthcare.

Junko Ichikawa who represented JICA at the function commended UWEC for the ongoing efforts to save the endangered birds. She called for further education to create awareness about the importance of saving the birds.

55 African Grey Parrots have been released. The UWEC Act, 2015 mandate UWEC to ; undertake Conservation Education, wildlife rescue, rehabilitation & release. @UWEC_EntebbeZoo is a designated national @CITES

wildlife rescue centre.

*Press Release 👇 pic.twitter.com/onNHdHPa1b — UWEC (@UWEC_EntebbeZoo) June 16, 2023



*****

URN