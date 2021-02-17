UWA rangers kill stray hippo in Kasese

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA rangers have killed one of the seven stray hippopotami that have been terrorizing residents of Kanyangeya cell in Nyamwamba Division in Kasese Municipality. Kanyangeya cell is adjacent to River Nyamwaba.

The hippo that escaped from Queen Elizabeth national park has been staying stagnant water that remained in the area after the May 2020 floods, according to residents.

In August last year, the hippo attacked Charles Mugisa and devoured his legs as he was getting back from his brickmaking routine.

Many other residents especially those that fetch water from river Nyamwmaba escaped by the skin from the hippo.

Tadeo Masereka, a native of Kanyangeya says the hippopotamus had taken over Nyamwamba River blocking people from fetching water for fear of being attacked.

He says that brick makers in Kanyangeya and Kyondo villages had abandoned their work for fear of being attacked.

Umar Tusime, another resident said the hippos have destroyed people’s gardens making the area food insecure.

He says that the hippo that was killed by the rangers had become a big threat to the lives especially of young people and those who returned to their dilapidated houses after the floods.

Evelyn Muhindo, one of the residents wants UWA to compensate the victims of the stray animals.

Shortly after the Rangers killed the hippo, residents converged demanding its meat as compensation for loses resulting from its invasion.

However, the rangers repulsed the residents and drove the carcass of the hippo to queen Elizabeth national park headquarters in Mweya.

Pontius Ezuma, the Chief Warden Queen Elizabeth National Park, says the killing of the hippo was triggered by the terror it was causing in the community.

Ezuma urged the people living in areas adjacent to the national park to always report as soon as they detect stray animals.

********

URN