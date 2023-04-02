UTB seeks to use expo to make the world explore Uganda’s hidden gems

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Tourism Board will use the seventh Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) to make the world explore Uganda’s hidden gems, the UTB CEO, Lilly Ajarova has said.

“We are encouraging all the players to come and explore. It is not only the internationals coming in but all of us because there are different activities, we shall undertake during the expo for us to explore virtually and physically what Uganda has to offer,” Ajarova told journalists on Monday.

Organised between April 26 – 29th, 2023, this year’s expo will see a return to the normal physical expo after the previous one held in 2021 was virtual due to the Covid pandemic.

The expo will be held at the Commonwealth Resort Hotel in Munyonyo, Kampala.

Ajarova said whereas participants will be players in the tourism sector both domestic, regional and international, as part of this year’s edition of the expo, UTB will specifically host over 100 international tour operators who specialized in selling Africa.

“We have been very strategic on whom we are inviting on this ticket and it is those out there selling Africa and we will want them to come and experience Uganda and include us in their Africa itineraries as well. In tourism, you have to be very intentional on whom you partner with to sell your destination and it is what we are doing,” Ajarova said.