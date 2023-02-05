US President Biden confirms Chinese balloon shot down

Sunday , February 5 2023
The Independent February 5, 2023

Washington, US |  THE INDEPENDENT | President Joe Biden has confirmed that the US military has shot down a massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental US this week. The US believes the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China’s statement that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes.

As controversy brewed over the balloon in the past week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China.

“We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” President Joe Biden is quoted as saying.

The President revealed that he had issued an order on Wednesday to take down the balloon and the Pentagon had waited until it could be done over open water to safeguard civilians from debris crashing down to Earth.

The balloon incident adds new tension to the US -China relationship.

