US President Biden confirms Chinese balloon shot down

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | President Joe Biden has confirmed that the US military has shot down a massive Chinese surveillance balloon that moved across the continental US this week. The US believes the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China’s statement that it was a civilian aircraft used for meteorological purposes.

As controversy brewed over the balloon in the past week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a planned trip to China.

“We successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it,” President Joe Biden is quoted as saying.

The President revealed that he had issued an order on Wednesday to take down the balloon and the Pentagon had waited until it could be done over open water to safeguard civilians from debris crashing down to Earth.

The balloon incident adds new tension to the US -China relationship.

Would Trump have let China fly a spy balloon over our country? Would Reagan? JFK? Truman? No, no, no, and no. So why’s Biden letting China off the hook? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 3, 2023

Video captures the moment U.S. fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on Saturday. The balloon had been hovering over the U.S. since Thursday. https://t.co/jtFYaViB18 pic.twitter.com/oHW4tUjbTT — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 4, 2023

