US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The Independent February 28, 2021

Washington, US | XINHUA | The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday authorized Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States. It does not have to be kept in extra-cold facilities, and is a one dose vaccine.

It is the third COVID-19 vaccine that has received FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) in the country, following the first one developed by American drugmaker Pfizer in partnership with German company BioNTech, and second one developed by American drugmaker Moderna.

It is also the first single dose COVID-19 vaccine available in the United States.

The EUA allows Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to be distributed in the United States for use in individuals 18 years of age and older, according to the FDA.

