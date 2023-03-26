URSB trains judicial officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Insolvency practice has become global and dynamic in nature to the extent that, key players in the in insolvency practice require continued training and sensitization about new critical insolvency practical aspects. Business has been identified as one of the biggest life bloods to Uganda’s economy.

It creates jobs, increases productivity, and generates growth. Restructuring and insolvency is an essential part of this system and is vital for ensuring that the Uganda maintains its reputation as one of the best places in the East African Region to do business.

To support the strengthening of the Judiciary’s and Insolvency Practitioners capacity to handle and resolve insolvency disputes that are brought before respective courts, the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) together with Judicial Training Institute (JTI) organized a conference for Judicial Officers and Insolvency Practitioners under the theme ‘Emerging Trends and Practices: Building a Resilient Insolvency Regime’. The two-day conference presented a platform to examine the new global insolvency aspects post the COVID-19 experience.

The discussion equipped key players with the evolved innovative international insolvency best practices required for Uganda’s dynamic economy that is recovering from the pandemic. A panel of industry experts shared their views on what lies ahead for businesses and the practice of insolvency in a changing economic and regulatory environment.