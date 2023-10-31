URSB to register 800,000 businesses across the country in 3 years

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) is embarking on an ambitious mission to register more than 800,000 businesses in just three years across the country.

URSB unveiled the mass business registration initiative to support the formalization of over 800,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises across the country.

The initiative held a stakeholder engagement for the Greater Masaka region targeting commercial officers, business communities, and business and business support organizations to sensitize them with the information, training on requirements for formal registration, and reasons to register in line with the country’s national development.

According to Ssebudde Baker, the URSB Manager Planning and Research, they are to hit this goal through the ‘KIRI EASY’ campaign which is intended to register these businesses online.

He said that the initiative is built on three pillars; collaboration as they work with the private sector, the business community, and other agencies so that they can nurture these businesses.

“Currently if you look at the setup of our economy, the informal sector is still predominant and is estimated at around 53.5%. This is still large and has its disadvantages. For example, it becomes very hard for informal businesses to access funds and credit. Bookkeeping is a challenge when it comes to informality. That’s why we have come out massively to conduct this campaign in the belief that in the next three years, we are going to register over 800,000 businesses across the country,” Ssebudde said.