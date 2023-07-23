URA’s Musinguzi recognized

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Revenue Authority’s Commissioner General, John Rujoki Musinguzi, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Always Be Tolerant Organization’ (ABETO) Africa Award, a coveted recognition accorded to people who greatly impact their countries.

The founder of ABETO, Moses Musana commended Musinguzi for greatly changing the trends of revenue collection and remittance in Uganda. “Musinguzi is being awarded this year because of the great impact of his leadership at URA in spearheading the team toward achieving Uganda’s economic independence.

Presiding over the award ceremony, the Minister for Gender Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, said that the awardees are people of great integrity that are being honoured for their personal efforts in national development.