URA names top taxpayers, Coca Cola and Chop Gaming come top

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi has hailed Uganda’s top tax payers, saying they have contributed greatly to the transformation of the country.

” I thank all Ugandans who pay their taxes because it’s from this revenue that government finances the country’s development plans like free primary and secondary education through the USE and UPE programs, employing medics and enhancing their salaries and ensuring access to safe and clean water,” Ggoobi said Thursday.

“All these social services have led an improved way of life for Ugandans from a life expectancy of 44 years in 1998 to 63 years in 2022, decreased maternal mortality, and led to an increase in paved roads from 8 percent to 20 percent of the paved road network.”

Ggoobi said this at this year’s Taxpayer Appreciation Day at which several awards were given by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to leading tax payers who have consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment and adherence to tax regulations.

Among the highlights of the day was the Excel Awards at which Coca Cola and Chop Gaming came top. The prestigious Excel Award had three winners: the Vantage Award 17 and the Commissioner Generals Award 2 winners.

Chop Gaming Ltd which trades as BetPawa in Uganda, bagged the 1st runners up spot at the Excel Award.

I congratulate this year’s 22 most compliant taxpayers who have been awarded by Uganda Revenue Authority (@URAuganda) at its headquarters in Kampala today #TPAD23 I thank them for fulfilling their civic obligations and for contributing to the development of the country by… pic.twitter.com/rFYhgrGrIg — NABBANJA ROBINAH (@R_Nabbanja) November 23, 2023

SN Category Selected taxpayer A Excel Award i) Winner Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda Limited ii) 1st Runner Up Chop Gaming Ltd iii) 2nd Runner Up Bank of Baroda Uganda Ltd B Vantage Award i) Metro Non-Individual Uzima Chicken Limited ii) Metro Individual Mr. Chetan Kumar Dhattani iii) Central Non-Individual Mildmay Uganda Institute of Health Sciences iv) Central Individual Mr. Darshan Mehta Mukesh v) Eastern Non-Individual Kach-Ap-Global Forwarders Ltd vi) Eastern Individual Mr. Wilson Mayamba vii) Northeastern Non-Individual GiveDirectly viii) Northeastern Individual Mr. Ogera Ochabal Wilberd ix) Midwestern Non-Individual Erianah Glass Matt & Hardware – SMC Limited x) Midwestern Individual Mr. Govind Pindoriya Khimji xi) Southwestern Non-Individual Church of Uganda Kisiizi Hospital xii) Southwestern Individual Mr. Bernard Mugarura xiii) Northern Non-Individual Restore Leadership High School Limited xiv) Northern Individual Mr. Richard Canopwonya Lander xv) West Nile Non-Individual Noble Unit (U) Limited xvi) West Nile Individual Mr. Khemis Yunus xvii) MTO Non-Individual Education Development Center Inc. D Commissioner General’s Award i) CG’s Award Grant Thornton Uganda ii) CG’s Award Rt. Rev. Assoc. Prof. Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa – Ankole Diocesan Bishop

While receiving the award from chief guest Prime Minister Roninah Nabbanja, Allan Tumushabe, the ChopGaming MD in Uganda said, “This prestigious recognition is a testament to the outstanding contribution made by our company in the field of revenue mobilization and youth empowerment in Uganda”.

The company was founded by Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi, a Nigerian singer, songwriter, record executive and businessman”

The Taxpayer Appreciation Season (TPAS) is an initiative by URA aimed at promoting service excellence and recognizing compliant taxpayers for their significant role in revenue mobilization.

ChopGaming has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of the betting industry through its subsidiary, BetPawa. With a commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible gambling, ChopGaming has not only contributed to revenue mobilization but has also created employment opportunities and fostered economic growth in the region.

“This recognition highlights our unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of compliance and their significant impact on revenue mobilization efforts,” Tumushabe noted

Tumushabe said his recognition serves as a motivation for ChopGaming to continue its pursuit of excellence and innovation in the betting industry.