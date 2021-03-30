URA enforcement officers assaulted in Arua, airlifted to Kampala in coma

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two enforcement officers from Uganda Revenue Authority –URA attached to Arua Customs were airlifted to Kampala on Monday evening after being beaten into coma by suspected residents of Yobuyia cell in Ayivu East Constituency Arua City.

Residents ganged up against the duo on Sunday around 7:30 pm near River Enyau Bridge along Arua-Koboko road when they knocked a suspected rice smuggler with their car door leaving him unconscious.

Shortly after the incident, residents poured at the scene, disarmed the two enforcement officers and beat them into coma. The driver of the URA Double cabin vehicle sped off when he saw the swelling crowd.

Jude Nasucha, the Arua District Police Commander, says that two people have been arrested in connection to the mob attack while the search is ongoing for the other suspects.

Several residents have fled their homes for fear of arrest. Sam Edaruku, a resident of Yobuyia cell and an eyewitness, accused security of witch-hunting them, saying those who attacked the officers are not from their village.

Martin Oroch, the Arua Resident City Commissioner, says they will not rest until all those who assaulted the officers are brought to book.

However, Geoffrey Feta, the Ayivu East MP-elect has condemned the high handedness of the enforcement officers, saying their actions in the recent past have been provocative to residents.

Four days ago, a Congolese National was reportedly knocked by a URA vehicle and died on the spot near Andelizu Trading center in Vurra County Arua district.

The deceased’s body is still lying at Vurra Customs since his relative have refused to pick it.

***

URN