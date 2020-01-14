URA: Abolish OTT, tax mobile data

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General Doris Akol has called for the amendment, and in other cases abolition of several taxes, including the OTT (Over-the-top media service).

She called for the repeal of some non tax charges on some Government services like verifying land titles, renewing passports, driving permits, and amendment of the Tax Procedure Act to allow for installment payment of taxes over a financial year period.

Appearing with her URA team before the Parliamentary Committee on Finance to present the Budget Framework Paper for the FY 2020/21, CG Akol proposed a withdrawal of the OTT policy be considered given its rate of evasion and non performance.

She however proposed for the amendment of Schedule 2 Part 1 of the Excise duty Act in respect of the excisable goods and services to provide for mobile data taxation. She says that this would counteract the effects of OTT evasion.

URA has also proposed for the amendment the Tax Procedure Act to allow for installment payment of taxes over a financial year period. Akol said that this would ease tax payments and revenue mobilisation.

URA proposed for the selective provision of incentives to investments whose social and economic benefits are significant. They said, that this will reduce unnecessary incentives and exemptions since they contribute to narrowing the tax base.

Akol revealed that the Uganda’s Net Cumulative Revenue from July – December grew at 11.21% ( from UGX 8,134.96 Billion to UGX 9,042.01 Billion) FY 2019/20