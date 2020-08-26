Uproar as Pajulu bridge breaks down

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT Transport is paralyzed between Arua City and the Democratic Republic of Congo- DRC following the breakdown of the major bridge connecting the two areas.

Pajulu bridge, which crosses River Enyau caved in because of heavy rains and flooding.

The temporary bridge is believed to have been weakened by heavy trucks carrying tobacco leaves from Alliance One tobacco company in Pajulu.

Part of the bridge was washed away by flood waters two weeks ago promoting some motorists to heap debris on either side of the bridge to stop heavy vehicles from using it.

Currently, most residents use alternative routes covering a distance of over 4 kilometers to connect to either side of the bride.

Some of the travelers URN spoke to appealed to government and Arua City Authorities to fix the fix the broken bridge before it washed away completely.

Isa Kato, the Arua City Interim Mayor has called on Pajulu road users to be patient and use

alternative routes, saying they can’t inject money on the road and bridge since they are planned for it under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development-USMID additional funding.

Anthony Dradria, the Interim Arua City Engineer confirmed the design and award of the

contract for Pajulu road saying, the works were planned before the transition to City status.

“We are waiting for implementation guideline and funds under the City arrangement and the works will begin,” said Dradria.

According to the City officials, over Shillings 8 billion has been earmarked for a two-way road and the bridge on Pajulu road to de-congest Odia-Arua City center road.

