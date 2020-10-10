UPL considers using one stadium for double fixtures

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Following the decision by the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA to resume the Star Times Uganda Premier League, there have been queries on which matches would be broadcasted live.

Previously, Star Times would select the matches from the fixture to broadcast in a week on Sanyuka TV. However, there have been concerns how this would be done when the matches resume without fans in the stadiums not to disadvantage some teams.

The Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Bainamani says the Uganda Premier League Board is considering hosting two matches in the same stadium to increase the number of games broadcasted.

“We may adjust our fixtures to have some doubleheaders playing first match say at 1 pm and another one at 4 pm at the same venue. This can increase the number of games aired,” Bainamani told URN.

He says they intend to present their proposal to key sports stakeholders to get their input before deciding a way forward.

“We shall soon present our proposals to key stakeholders like clubs, FUFA and Star-Times among others. But normally the broadcaster has the final say on the games to air,” Bainamani said.

Adding that “Our interest is that they (Star Times) air all the 240 games, but of course, for now, they could be constrained by the production capacity in terms of equipment among others.”

The chairperson of Uganda Police Football Club, Asan Kasingye advised the UPL board to secure TV sponsorship deals to broadcast the games on a big stage.

“FUFA and UPL must urgently secure a major TV sponsorship deal. The games must be telecast live on a big stages like DSTV and not our local TVs that are not even known by our fans, this will attract big sponsors,” Kasingye opined

The league was initially scheduled to resume on October 17th, 2020. However, it was postponed to November 20th, 2020 following a meeting between UPL and club officials in Mukono last month.

******

URN