UPDF’s 403 Brigade welcomes 60 new housing units

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, the Deputy Commander of Land Forces, has officially inaugurated 60 newly constructed housing units at the 403 Infantry Brigade headquarters located in Matany Sub-County, Napak District.

These housing units, whose construction commenced on May 25, 2022, are part of a broader initiative to provide improved accommodation and enhance the welfare of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). The goal is to construct a total of 30,000 housing units to cater to the housing needs of UPDF, Police, and Prisons personnel.

In his address, Maj Gen Takirwa emphasized that the construction of these housing units aligns with the vision of the Commander-in-Chief to ensure that all security personnel in UPDF, Police, and Prisons can lead decent lives. “We are now transitioning from traditional living arrangements to modern ones,” he stated. He also encouraged soldiers to take good care of the new houses, maintain high standards of hygiene and sanitation, and emphasized the importance of financial discipline and retirement planning to enable them to invest in income-generating activities.

Brig Gen Busizoori, the Deputy Commander of the Third Division, emphasized that the welfare of soldiers is a top priority for UPDF, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for military personnel. He commended the Engineers Construction Regiment of the Third Division for their outstanding work and encouraged them to continue upholding the high professional standards in their endeavours.