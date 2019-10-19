UPDF unveils Gadafi football club in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF officers attached to Jinja zone have unveiled Gadafi Football Club.

The football club with a squad of three soldiers and 22 civilians was unveiled at the Speke Courts Hotel in Jinja district on Friday.

Lt. Col Ivan Lwanyaga, attached to the Senior command and staff college, Kimaka, who doubles as the club’s patron says the team is a link between the force and the neighboring community.

“This club is for both UPDF and the general public, because it will act as a link aimed at strengthening our already existing relationship in ensuring peace for our communities,” said Lwanyaga.

He adds that the team is a partnership between civilians and selected officers who have agreed on using it as a tool to advocate for physical fitness and having healthy diet among the youth.

On his part, Lt. Edrine Ochieng, the team’s president says the club has progressed from the lower division to regional level.

He further says that their target is to play in the Fufa Big League next season. “Football is our main platform for inspiring the youth. We are therefore working hard so as to progress to the Big League which will attract more public involvement in our club led activities in the community,” he says.

URN