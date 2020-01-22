UPDF to celebrate 39th Tarehe Sita anniversary in Luweero

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces will hold its 39th Terehe Sita celebration in the Luweero triangle, the epicenter of the five-year liberation struggle that catapulted the NRM government in power in 1986.

In a statement released by Brigadier Richard Karemire, the UPDF spokesman, the celebrations will be held in four districts of Luwero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Wakiso.

“This area has been chosen because of the special historical role the people played during the 1981-1986 protracted peoples’ struggle to liberate Uganda,” Karemire’s statement reads in part. The celebrations will be held under the theme “Consolidating the UPDF strategic partnership with the people to guard gains of liberation.”

This year’s Terehe Sita celebrations come on the heels of the recently concluded 195 Birembo trek that saw President Yoweri Museveni together with his fellow bush war veterans walk from Garamba in Wakiso district to Birembo in Kibaale district, the areas through which the five-year battle was majorly fought.

Although while justifying the trek Museveni said that Garamba –Birembo trek was paramount to the success of his struggle as it epitomized manoeuvre, concealment and successful deception, observers and political pundits concluded that the walk was unofficial kick-off of his presidential campaigns as he seeks to extend his grip on power to 40 years.

The UPDF although according to the 1995 constitution, is supposed to be non-partisan, nevertheless the Terehe Sita celebrations mark the day NRM, the political wing of the NRA that has since metamorphosed into the UPDF kicked off its desire for political power.

According to Karemire’s statement, during the Defence Forces week commencing on January 28, the UPDF wherever it is deployed, will conduct a range of civil-military activities in support of the local areas.

“These will be aimed at fostering harmony between the forces and the people by working with communities to conduct cleaning of institutions, urban centres, tree planting, engineering works and medical camps. Members of the public in these areas are encouraged to participate and take maximum advantage of these services,” Karemire says.

According to the program, there will be a national launch of the week, on January 28 at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs in Mbuya. The following day January 29, there will be regional launch at Timuna Senior Secondary School – Kasangombe sub county, Nakaseke district.

On January 30, there will be district launches at St Francis Health Centre III Migyera Nakasongola district, Makulubita Health Centre III Luwero district and at Kiziba Health Centre III Masulita Wakiso district. Main celebrations are to be held on February 6, 2020, at Butalangu in Nakaseke district.

URN