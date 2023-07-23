UPDF summoned to parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among directed the Minister for Defense to provide an explanation for the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) establishing a private security company under its business arm the National Enterprises Cooperation (NEC).

The move comes after legislators raised concerns, labelling the venture as illegal and irregular.

The parliament session witnessed heated discussions as reports emerged about the NEC’s foray into private security services. Members of Parliament (MPs) demanded clarity on the legal basis for the UPDF or NEC to undertake such a business endeavour.

During the session, Lt. General James Mugira, the Chief Executive Officer of NEC and a parliamentary representative of the army, faced a challenging time trying to explain the situation to the legislators, who vehemently questioned the authority under which such a decision was made.

Even the defence minister, who rose to speak on the matter, failed to present a report to parliament, further intensifying dissatisfaction among MPs.