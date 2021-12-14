UPDF strikes two ADF camps

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF on Monday launched another artillery strike hitting two Allied Democratic Force-ADF camps.

The UPDF deputy spokesperson Ronald Kakurungu said that the second offensive was launched from Bundibugyo at Bundingoma primary school.

Last month, the UPDF in a joint operation with DRC forces launched a series of strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF militants in the neighboring Congo. The operation was intended to drive the militants out of their bases. It came after a series of terror attacks in different parts of Uganda, all of which were blamed on the ADF.

He also added that their Intelligence pinpointed other positions in the Erigenti triangle very close to where the initial strikes were, Kambi yayu, Belu 1 and Belu 2 and so last night they engaged targets very close to former camps that were hit but this time it was artillery strikes.

Kakurungu told URN that UPDF is continuing to advance to two positions across River Semuliki from where they will launch mobile operations to track down the enemy.

According to Kakurungu, a total of six ADF camps have so far been hit since operation shujaa was launched two weeks back.

He said that over 60 ADF rebels have since last night surrendered to the FARDC forces.

Last week, the UPDF Engineering Brigade started opening impassable roads in the Eastern Democratic of Congo. The road from Mukakati, where the UPDF has set up an operating base have been in an appalling state.

On Saturday, the UPDF and Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo-FARDC captured 34 ADF rebels and destroyed four camps.

URN