UPDF starts road works to ease offensive against ADF

Busunga, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF Engineering Unit has started opening impassable roads in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The road from Mukakati, where the UPDF has set up an operating base has been in an appalling state.

Two weeks ago, the UPDF, in a joint operation with DRC forces, launched a series of strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants across the border. The operation was intended to drive the militants out of their bases. It came after a series of terror attacks in different parts of Uganda, all of which were blamed on the ADF.

The Mukakati Forward Operating Base lies in the middle of Ituri Forest which is 18km from the Uganda-DRC Border at Busunga. The road had hindered the UPDF ground offensive against the ADF rebels. The road construction work is jointly done by UPDF and FARDC Engineers.

The construction works were on Friday flagged off by Col. James Kasule, the Operation Commander Shujaa, and Col. Gbiabagolo Antionio from the Congolese Defence Forces.

Speaking to journalists in Mukakati, Col. Kasule said that the works will take two to three days in which they will have cleared part of the road.

Col. Antionio said that the joint collaboration with the UPDF is moving on well and is optimistic that the ADF rebels will be no more in the area.

He added that the road is crucial because it will enable the two armies to move deeper in the forests where the ADF has several bases.

Maj. Peter Mugisa the UPDF spokesperson of the Operation added that UPDF through their community engagement initiatives, have set up places to provide medical services and also water points for clean water.

