UPDF soldiers off to Kenya for joint military drills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The UPDF contingent was on Thursday flagged off to Kenya for joint drills with their 20 other countries code-named “Justified Accord” 2023 (JA 23).

JA 23 is a multinational exercise which brings together more than 20 countries from 3 continents to increase partner readiness for peacekeeping operations, crisis response and humanitarian assistance.

The 14-day training exercise will feature a multinational Command Post Exercise, an AU staff officers course, a defensive Cyber Course, and MEDICAP, among others.

The Ugandan contingent was flagged off by the UPDF Brig Steven Tumwesigye Kashure at the Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Center (URDCC) headquarters in Gaddafi Barracks, in Jinja.

Speaking to the troops, Brig Kashure implored the soldiers to maintain discipline during the drills.

“Without discipline, you can easily be diverted and fail to achieve your goals; issues to do with absenteeism, alcohol or drug abuse shouldn’t be registered as you go for this task,” Brig Kashure said.

He emphasized professionalism, urging the soldiers to acquaint themselves with what they are required to do, know exactly which role they are supposed to play and take in much more information for future operations for the good of the country and the region.