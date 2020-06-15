UPDF soldier shoots dead Bundibugyo resident

Bundibugyo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defense Forces – UPDF soldier has shot dead a person in Butoogo, Kisuba sub county, Bundibugyo. The reasons for the shooting have not yet been established.

The deceased identified as Juliet Evadesi, a 36 year old, resident of the same area, was reportedly shot at around 2am on Monday near Butoonga border point.

Capt. Edwin Mawanda, the UPDF spokesperson Mountain Division has confirmed the incident saying they have commenced investigations on what could have prompted the shooting.

Mawanda identified the soldier who has since been arrested as Pte. Joshua Nyongesa attached to 1st mountain Battalion.

The body of Evadesi has been taken to Bundibugyo hospital for postmortem.

******

URN