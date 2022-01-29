UPDF soldier confesses to murdering 6 in Jinja robberies

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lance corporal, John Nabinoli, the weapons director at the Non commissioned officers academy-NCOA, located in Gaddafi barracks, on Friday confessed to have masterminded five separate shooting incidents within Jinja city, in a spate of two years.

Nabinoli alongside private, Patrick Amandwa, the armory guard at Gaddafi barracks, were last week arrested over orchestrating armed robberies in Jinja city.

The duo were later detained at Nalufenya police for further interrogation however, on Friday morning, Nabinoli explained to police detectives on how he had individually executed five shooting incidents in Jinja city.

A team of police forensic personnel and detectives led by the Kiira regional CID, Allan Twishime, revisited the shooting scenes, where Nabinoli explained how all the the victims were killed.

The first shooting was executed in October, 2020, where, Ronald Mawa, a security guard from Hash Security services limited, was shot dead while guarding crested crane hotel.

The second shooting was executed on 20th, December, 2020, where, Rodgers Wabuyeka, a security guard attached to Daren security services limited, was shot dead outside Space cafe restaurant, located along main Street in southern division, in Jinja city. Nabinoli told detectives that Wabuyeka was his friend but, they developed misunderstandings over issues he declined to express in the presence of the press.

The third shooting incident was on 7th, October, 2021, where James Akabwai was shot dead at Stabex petrol station and Nabinoli reveals that he fled with 2 million Shillings. Nabinoli says that, his main target was money however, Akabwai was shot dead while trying to run after him.

The fourth incident was executed on 12th, November, 2021, where, Juliet Mirembe and her boyfriend, Sadam Waiswa, were shot dead while standing outside Lwanda primary school, located in Northern division, in Jinja city. Nabinoli declined to explain the motive of this shooting since, they never robbed anything from the couple and the vehicle which they had fled with, was abandoned in Kakira sugarcane plantation.

The fifth incident involved the shooting dead of 23 year old, Ause Lubandi, a security guard attached to JAG security group, who had been deployed to guard Global petrol station, located along Kamuli road.

Nabinoli stressed that, the main target in his past four shootings was majorly to rob guns, which would help him in the smooth execution of successful armed robberies without leaving behind any links of him to the UPDF.

Nabinoli further revealed that, he never intended to harm any unarmed civilians throughout all his executions and that he only killed shot those who crossed his path, but, declined to expedite circumstances under which civilians interfered with his operations.

URN