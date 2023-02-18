UPDF recalls 4000 veterans for deployment in Somalia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ugandan army, UPDF started the process of recalling veterans to help back up the soldiers deployed in Somalia as part of the African Union peacekeeping mission, ATMIS.

The army on Wednesday issued a notice calling reservists to turn up for fresh training before deployment to Somalia.

“UPDF- Reserve Force shall conduct a calls-up exercise for able-bodied reservists or veterans who will form part of Uganda Battle Groups XXXIX and XI,” the notice read in part.

The deputy Defence spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki said that they will be seeking to recruit 4000 veterans for deployment in Somalia.

“We shall be seeking about 4000 reservists who will go to Mogadishu to serve under two different battle groups. This recalling is by law that we can recall our veterans who retired to come and serve,” Col Akiiki said.

According to the notice, those who wish to rejoin must have original national IDs, a discharge certificate from the army, be below 55 years of age and must be ready to undergo medical and physical screening to ascertain fitness.

“Upon completion of the exercise, successful veterans will be transported to Peace Support Training Center, PSO- Singo, Nakaseke District.”

UPDF- Reserve Force shall conduct a calls up exercise for able bodied reservists /veterans who will form part of Uganda Battle Groups XXXIX and XI. Requirements for Veterans (a) Must have original National ID

(b) Discharge certificate

(c) Be 55 Yrs and below …1/3 pic.twitter.com/j23AhJ1tqD — Uganda People’s Defence Force (@updf_) February 15, 2023