UPDF raids ADF camp, recovers 148 rounds of ammunition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF has recovered 148 rounds of live ammunition in Bukoko, North of Kamango town in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

They include bullets from a belt-fed general-purpose machine gun, commonly known as the PK, which were reportedly abandoned by the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebel group that was running away from joint operations by the UPDF and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo against insurgents in the eastern part of the country.

A body purportedly of one of the group members was also discovered in the area where the joint forces have just opened a third offensive route against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in Ituri Provinces and North Kivu as part of operation shujja.

Operation Shujja spokesperson Maj. Peter Mugisa said the bombs were recovered by the UPDF soldiers following a tip-off by area residents. He says that the bullets are believed to have been abandoned by fleeing ADF rebel groups since they were recovered in an area that was their stronghold.

Maj. Mugisa added that UPDF has also embarked on a risk awareness campaign for the public to take precaution of any suspicious objects that should be reported to the joint security personnel.

Didas Muhindo, the principal secretary to North Kivu says the ADF group is continuing to make pockets of attacks on the local population despite the presence of a joint force. He adds that a number of people remain in camps in Tchabi for fear of being attacked.

On Monday, three people were reportedly killed by ADF rebels as the group carried out more attacks in Ituri Province, the Eastern part of the country. The attack occurred in Eringeti village near Biane at the border between North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

URN