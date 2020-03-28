UPDF, police appoint commanders of COVID -19 evacuation team

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF and Uganda Police Force –UPF have appointed three officers to command COVID-19 evacuation team that has been established by the National Security Council.

The three; Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Denis Namuwooza, Lt Col Bright Ruyonga and Cpt Dr David Magoola will be overseers and first contacts for the evacuation team, according to a joint statement issued by UPF spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the deputy UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki.

Akiiki and Enangaurged the public to ensure they respect all President directives intended to contain the spread of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus that has so far infected 18 Ugandans.

President Yoweri Museveni, on Tuesday night banned movements of public passenger transport like buses, taxis, Boda-bodas and tuk-tuks. However, the President permitted Boda-bodas carrying food items and essential goods.

The security bodies have warned that they will only allow market dealers selling food items as directed by President Yoweri Museveni but other non-essential areas remain closed. Other business premises like shops, pharmacies, restaurants, hotels and roadside vendors will continue operating provided they observe the guidelines of safe distance and hygiene.

“The public should know that all these measures are focused on prevention to avoid a major outbreak or lockdown. It is, therefore, critical for every Ugandan and visitors to follow the guidelines and work with the joint security task teams, to prevent the spread of the COVID -19,” they said.

The Public has been encouraged to report non-compliance on contact numbers 0800300100, 0713250391, 0714012734, and 0753997665 while for evacuation exercise, people have been urged to 0772831993, 0772510522 and 0772354011.

Other guidelines issued by the president include all trucks, delivery vans and pickups to continue operating while delivering food and essential commodities. In addition, vehicles for sanitary services like garbage collection, cesspool emptying shall also continue operating, while strictly carrying three people.

“As we conclude, our surveillance teams are closely monitoring and arresting, criminal elements that are treating the crisis as an opportunity to rob and also harm others. We are also targeting individual or groups, resisting prevention and control measures, intentionally spreading the virus and those using malicious propaganda, for further sanctions,” the joint security statement further reads.

UPDF, UPF and LDUs arrested 14 youth on Thursday at Nakivubo centre for waylaying a vehicle ferrying pineapples and stealing the fruits. The officers said the joint security task teams will regularly adjust its enforcement mechanisms in line with the contingency plans in place.

URN