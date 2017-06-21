Wednesday , June 21 2017
Airtel Data
Home / News / UPDF: Military police has not taken over Uganda Police powers

UPDF: Military police has not taken over Uganda Police powers

The Independent June 21, 2017 News Leave a comment 292 Views

Speculation about Gen Kale Kayihura continued, with UPDF dismissing newspaper reports as speculative

Ministry of Defence and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire has released a statement refuting a report in a Kampala daily that “President Yoweri Museveni has fallen out with Police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura and has transferred police powers to the military police.”

In his statement posted on twitter, Brig Karemire said “At no time have powers of the Inspector General of Police been transferred to the UPDF’s military police,” warning that, “The motive behind it (the article) shall be subject of investigations by competent agencies.”

Brig. Karemire

STATEMENT IN FULL

 

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved