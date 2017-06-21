UPDF: Military police has not taken over Uganda Police powers

Ministry of Defence and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Brigadier Richard Karemire has released a statement refuting a report in a Kampala daily that “President Yoweri Museveni has fallen out with Police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura and has transferred police powers to the military police.”

In his statement posted on twitter, Brig Karemire said “At no time have powers of the Inspector General of Police been transferred to the UPDF’s military police,” warning that, “The motive behind it (the article) shall be subject of investigations by competent agencies.”

STATEMENT IN FULL