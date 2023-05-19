UPDF light aircraft crashes in Agago district

Kalongo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A light aircraft carrying UPDF soldiers has crash landed in Kalongo Town Council, Agago District.

The incident happened on Friday at around 11:30 am at Bardege Cell, near Kalongo Airstrip runaway.

Elijah Olaa LCIII Chairperson Kalongo Town Council said that the Aircraft Skyvan category fixed wing took off from Pader, where the UPDF soldiers are always stationed.

James Nabinson Kidega, the RDC of Agago confirmed the incident, saying the plane was carrying equipment for operations against Karamojong warriors. Kidega however said the details on what caused the crash and the number of victims are still scanty.

Captain Amos Nsamba, the PRO 5th Division, said he was still in a meeting about the incident and would speak to the press later.

