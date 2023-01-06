UPDF identifies soldiers arrested for staging illegal roadblock

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF soldiers who were on Wednesday arrested in Makindye over robbery but were later released by their colleagues at gunpoint have been identified.

The police patrol acting on a distress call by Lumuli officer-in-charge, Betty Kazungu rushed to Kakoola village, Ndejje parish in Makindye Ssabagabo, Wakiso district, to rescue motorists who were being robbed by two soldiers at an illegal roadblock.

Security sources have since identified the two soldiers as Pte Job Reti and Pte Orete. It is alleged that the soldiers fired at the police on a patrol vehicle.

The police officers who were being commanded by Innocent Watum arrested the soldiers and detained them at Lumuli police station.

However, in less than 30 minutes, eight soldiers armed with guns raided the police station and forcefully rescued their colleagues. The soldiers were in a Land Cruiser UAP 705P, and according to sources, they were being commanded by Sgt Tonny Opio.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said a case of aiding an escape of suspects was being investigated. “We are investigating the aggravated robbery aspect and also aiding a suspect to escape from lawful custody,” Owoyesigyire said.

Col Deo Akiiki, the Deputy UPDF Spokesperson said the soldiers involved are guards of a senior citizen whom he declined to reveal. Col Akiiki added that the army had embarked on investigating the incident.

“I wouldn’t mention now and investigations are underway to establish what happened. If it was an alleged “rescue” of a criminal, it is definitely wrong and we shall cooperate with our counterparts in police to have those involved dealt with in accordance with the law,” Col Akiiki said.

The incident is being investigated at Mutungo police atation under the reference SD 18/04/01/23.

Barely a month ago, civilians armed with a PK machine gun raided Kyabadaza police station in the Butambala district and rescued their colleagues. The attackers also set free other suspects.

URN