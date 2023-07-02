UPDF hands over two more Forward Operating Bases

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) handed over two more Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) bringing to four the number of FOBs that have so far been handed over to the Somali National Army (SNA).

The bases handed over on Tuesday include Cadale in the Hirshabelle State which was occupied by the Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF) and Albao in Southwest State, which was under the responsibility of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

In Cadale, the ATMIS Burundi contingent commander, Brig. Gen. Jean Claude Niyiburana, handed over the base to the SNA Brigade Commander in Cadale, Col. Saney Abdulle, at an event attended by senior military and civilian officials from ATMIS and SNA.

Brig. Gen. Niyiburana urged the Somali security forces taking over the position to remain vigilant and continue the fight to defeat the Al-Shabaab and secure the local population.

“You know this area better and Al-Shabaab continues to target Somali security forces and ATMIS troops across all sectors. Stay vigilant as the enemy does not rest,” said Brig. Gen. Niyiburana.

The Somali National Army Brigade Commander in Cadale, Col. Saney, thanked ATMIS forces for their cooperation and assured them that the Somali forces were ready to secure the country and defeat Al-Shabaab.