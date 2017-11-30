UPDF gets new deputy commander, retires over 1,000

UPDF retires 1101 Officers and men

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A week after making 334 promotions, President and Commander In Chief President Yoweri Museveni has promoted Brig Sam Kavuma and appointed him Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces.

According to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig. Richard Kiramire, Kavuma has been promoted to Maj General and deployed to the land forces from the airforce. He will deputise Commander of the UPDF Land Forces Major General Peter Elwelu.

Kavuma was in January appointed Deputy Commander Air forces having previously been the 5th Division Commander after AMISOM duty in Somalia.

Kavuma is the second former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President who has risen up the ranks. The other is Major General Wilson Mbadi, the deputy CDF.

The new appointment, the first for this role in the land forces, comes a week after Museveni promoted 334 UPDF officers.

Key among the promotions was commander of the Special Forces Command (CSFC) Col Don Nabasa and Chief of Military Intelligence Col Abel Kandiho promoted to Brigadier. The promotion was done as a realignment to their current appointments.

Earlier today, Chief of Defence forces Gen David Muhoozi officiated at the sendoff ceremony of over 500 officers and men of UPDF at the Land forces headquarters, Bombo. These are part of the 1101 retired across the country.

According to a statement from the UPDF spokseman Brig. Richard Kiramire, Gen. Muhoozi commended the retirees and those discharged for their loyalty to service and advised them to use the expertise and rich knowledge they have obtained from UPDF to better their lives and those of their families.