UPDF focuses on developing core of Non-Commissioned Officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Force is putting emphasis on strengthening its corps of Non Commissioned Officers (NCOs) whom it views as the real core of the army.

This is the message that came loudly at the passing of out of 637 NCOs who have completed a four months instructors course. The NCOs have been urged to apply the acquired skills in their day to day duties of protecting their country’s sovereignty.

All the fresh military graduates NCOs have undergone four months of training at the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) in Gaddafi Barracks, Jinja Cantonment. The course focused on instruction and command.

UPDF’s Deputy Commander Land Forces, Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, who presided over the ceremony, praised the graduates and highlighted the vital role of NCOs in the military.

“The NCO core is the foundation of any force” Maj Gen Takirwa said. “The UPDF is focused on building a professional, well-trained force as an investment in human capital that will maintain the good shape of the force.”

Takirwa cautioned the NCOs against indiscipline, impatience, and non-commitment to duty, and also reminded to must embrace responsibility and sacrifice. “I urged you to apply your newly acquired skills in your respective units and avoid lobbying for favoured assignments, you should emphasize teamwork and the national character that defines the UPDF’s success,” Maj Gen Takirwa added.

A soldiers’ success, according to Maj Gen Takirwa, can be ruined by not maintaining good health and financial discipline. For a soldier to be successful in UPDF establishment, Takirwa said he or she must remain dedicated to the values of national development.

On behalf of the Joint Staff Training and Doctrine College (TRADOC), Col Stephen Mulindwa, assured the graduates that the UPDF would continue enhancing its training programs to ensure the force remains professional and ready for future challenges.

NCOA Commandant, Col Michael Ssesanga, commended the NCOs for their dedication and confirmed that the course objectives were fully achieved. “You have been prepared into competent leaders who must serve with dedication and passion because the UPDF has hope in you,” Col Ssesanga remarked.

Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy Army Spokesperson, said Sgt Noble Charles Otwa, emerged as the best overall student in the SNCO course while Pte Ambeja Hilder excelled in the Instructors Course, and Pte Munguja Felix, who was the top performer in the JNCO course.

*****

URN