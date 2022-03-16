UPDF deserter arrested for attempting to disarm police officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF deserter is in trouble for attempting to disarm a police officer on duty at Kabalagala police station in Kampala on Monday night.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire identifies the suspect as Hussein Kakonge, 46, a UPDF deserter and a former guard with Security 2000 in Muyenga suburbs.

It is alleged that Kakonge, who sought refuge at the police station, turned against Police Constable Junior Bamwesigye with the purpose of disarming him of his rifle. Bamwesigye was manning the police counter at the time of the attack.

Preliminary police findings indicate that Kakonge introduced himself to the officers at Kabalagala police station as a guard claiming that he was stranded after being thrown out by his bosses.

“He said he was looking for a place to spend the night. Our officers, under the police mandate of protecting life and property, gave him beddings to rest near the counter. To their surprise, Kakonge woke up at around 1 am and attempted to disarm an officer at the counter,” Owoyesigire said.

Bamwesigye made an alarm that attracted other officers manning security at the gate, who came in subdued the suspect who had turned violent. Owoyesigyire explains that their investigations show that Kakonge has a military background. He joined UPDF in 1996 and served in various missions in Somalia, fighting against the Lord Resistance Army and others.

“After his return from the Somalia mission, he deserted the UPDF and joined Security 2000 where he was also fired. The police are currently working with the UPDF to ascertain more facts on why he deserted,” Owoyesigyire stated. Police have warned its officers to remain vigilant and alert while on duty because of the existing threat.

The suspect is locked up at Kabalagala police division where he has been charged with attempted murder, desertion and attempt to steal a gun.

URN