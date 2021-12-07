UPDF condemns US sanctions against Major. Gen. Abel Kandiho

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF has condemned the decision by the United States government to impose financial sanctions against Major. General Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Military Intelligence.

In her brief statement issued on Tuesday, the UPDF Spokesperson, Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso says that they are disappointed that the US could take such a decision without due process.

“As a country and UPDF in particular, a reputable government institution, we are disappointed such a decision could be made by a country we consider friendly, a partner and a great ally, without due process and in total disregard of the principle of fair hearing coupled with failure to make necessary consultations,” reads the statement.

She reveals that they will be seeking clarification from the US government to determine the way forward.

