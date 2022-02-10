UPDF captures Boga airfield in DRC

Bunia, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda people Defense Forces (UPDF) and the Congolese army have captured Boga Airfield from the fleeing Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The mineral-rich Boga located about 68Kms from Bunia has been under the control of the rebels.

The area locally referred to as the “death triangle” reportedly was being used to train and massacre captives.

The Operation Shujaa Spokesperson, Maj. Peter Mugisa said that the assault is a huge success in the second phase of their operation and will mark the return of peace in the Boga area. He adds that the airfield might also aid in assembling logistics for joint forces in the area.

He added that the joint forces continue to pursue the rebel group through Erirngeti.

Maj. Mugisa says the forces on the other route connecting Kasindi-Beni-Nobili-Mukakati are currently combing Virunga and Ituri forests where pockets of the ADF are still hiding.

He says they have intelligence information that the big part of the group is moving North West of River Semuliki valley to the two territories of Irumu and Mambasa in Ituri province.

The overall Commander Operation Shujaa, Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga while opening the Burasi – Boga route at Burasi landing site in DRC noted that crossing into Congo using this approach route marked the start of the second phase against the rebel group.

“The first phase dealt ADF a devastating blow where many died, others got injured and the rest scattered. We are now hunting down those who scattered and ultimately we shall get them,” Gen Muhanga said.

****

URN