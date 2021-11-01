UPDF captain arrested over alleged kidnap

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) officer has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman and demanding ransom.

Captain Apollo Kwesiga aged 32, attached to Masaka Armoured Brigade is currently held at Rukiga police station together with Benon Arinaitwe, 37, a driver and Patience Nsiime.

They allegedly kidnapped Stephen Mugabo from his home in Kakamba village, Kibanda parish, Kamwezi sub county on Saturday.

Mugabo was put at gunpoint, forced into a motor vehicle registration number UAX 039L and driven to an unknown destination. The kidnappers rang his relatives demanding 5 Million Shillings ransom before his release.

David Murisa, a relative to Mugabo says that even after reporting the matter to police for help, they mobilized and paid 3 Million Shillings before Mugabo was released on Sunday night.

Elly Maate, the police spokesperson for Kigezi region said that with the help of CCTV cameras at command center Naguru in Kampala, police intercepted Captain Kwesiga, Arinaitwe, and Nsiime at a police checkpoint in Sanga, Kiruhura district while travelling to Kampala.

Maate says police have recovered an AK47 rifle No 83-XU 7644, with 30 rounds of ammunition, an army jacket and 500,000 Shillings. He adds that another suspect identified as Abel Musiime is still on the run.

Mugabo said that the kidnappers drove him at gunpoint up to Lyantonde town and withdrew 3 Million Shillings from his mobile money account.

According to Mugabo, the kidnappers gave him money to enable him to return to Mbarara.

*****

URN