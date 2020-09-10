UPDF captain arrested for assaulting traffic officers

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Hoima has arrested a Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF officer for allegedly assaulting traffic officers.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson identified the officer as Captain Sam Kaziiro attached to the Chieftaincy of Mubende Rehabilitation Center.

It is alleged that Kaziiro on Wednesday along the Hoima-Butiaba road in Hoima West division severely assaulted Samuel Mugabi, the Albertine Regional Traffic Officer-RTO and Paul Waswa, a traffic officer attached to Hoima central police station.

It all started when the traffic officers impounded a vehicle registration number 014F Canter that was wrongly parked on the road. The vehicle is believed to belong to Kaziiro.

The vehicle at the time it was impounded was being driven by Sula Muyingwa. After the vehicle was impounded, the driver alerted Kaziiro who immediately rushed to the scene and started assaulting the officers.

It is alleged that at one point he wanted to grab a gun from police officers who were guarding the traffic officers on duty but he was overpowered.

Hakiza says Kaziiro was arrested and whisked to Hoima Central police station following the intervention of the District Police Commander Hoima Martin Okoyo.

Hakiza says they have already preferred charges of assault, malicious damage to government stores and causing unlawful obstruction against Kaziiro.

********

URN