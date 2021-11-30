UPDF artillery pounds ADF camps in DRC

Kinshasa, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | DRC and Uganda have confirmed that they have started targeting ADF camps with aerial and artillery fire.

“As announced, targeted and concerted actions with the Ugandan army began today with airstrikes and artillery fire from Uganda on the positions of ADF terrorists in the DRC,” said Patrick Muyaya, Government spokesperson, Minister of Communication and Media.

He earlier stated that, “As a result of the intelligence sharing work that has been underway for several months, the Congolese people will be informed about “the targeted and concerted actions” envisaged with the Ugandan army to fight the terrorists of the ADF, our common enemy.”

UPDF Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso also confirmed the joint operation. ” This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies.”

DRC-based rebel outfit ADF have been blamed for the recent bomb attacks in Uganda that killed at least six.

Earlier this month, President Yoweri Museveni said Uganda will work with the Democratic Republic of Congo to defeat the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF rebels wrecking havoc in the expansive central African nation.

Museveni’s comments came on the heels of renewed fighting in the DRC, which has triggered a refugee crisis along the Uganda-DRC border at Bunagana in Kisoro district.

Although the current skirmishes are attributed to the M23 rebels who are said to receive support from Uganda and Rwanda, the ADF nonetheless has been part of the many rebel groups that have destabilized eastern DRC for the last 25 years.