UPDF: 334 promoted, SFC’s Nabasa now Brigadier

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Commander In Chief President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 334 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officers.

Key among the promotions, according to reports Wednesday, has commander of the Special Forces Command (CSFC)Col Don Nabasa and Chief of Military Intelligence Col Abel Kandiho promoted to Brigadier.

Higher up the ranks, UPDF now has five new Major Generals in Stephen Kashaka, James Ssebagala, Hussein Adda, Fred Tolit and John Mateeka.

The promotions of Colonels Nabasa, KandihoSimon Acan, Michael Bossa, Bagume Mugume, Alex Olupot and Metland Bitumbika was done as a realignment to their current appointments.

The CSFC is responsible for the command, control, and administration of UPDF Special Forces and reports directly to the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) and to the Commander-In-Chief.

The last promotions and reshuffle in the army was in January with David Muhoozi promoted to General and taking over as CDF from Gen Katumba Wamala.

Col. Don Nabasa assumed command of the specialized SFC unit in January 2017, replacing Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba who was redeployed to the new position of Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations.

In a related army activity on Tuesday, President Museveni attended a combined arms live fire exercise at Karama Armoured Warfare Training Centre. The exercise preceded the passing out of tank crews and crews of other infantry fighting vehicles.

Museveni congratulated the crew and advised them to “avoid risky lifestyles – avoid umalaya, alcohol and corruption. Their future is bright.”

He promised that “now that the economic situation in Uganda is improving, the government will be able to look into raising of salaries of soldiers, public servants, health workers and teachers and also deal with institutional.”

