Unyama national teachers’ college asks breastfeedings students to find alternative accommodation

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unyama National Teachers’ College in Gulu district has declined to accommodate breastfeeding students following the resumption of studies for finalists. Government allowed schools to reopen for final year students following the nationwide lockdown that started in March this year.

Government asked schools to allow in expectant students to complete their studies. However, Unyama National Teachers’ College has declined to accommodate breastfeeding students who reported to school with babies. Filder Layet, a final year student from Agago District returned to the college with a three months old baby.

According to Layet, she was asked by management together with her colleague who returned with her child to find alternative accommodation. She told URN on Wednesday that she was struggling to find accommodation outside the College, which requires an additional 500,000 Shillings.

“We asked the management to allocate for us a separate room in the hostel but they said it is impossible to keep us and our babies at the time of the pandemic like this,” Layet said. Brenda Akello, a student Leader in the College confirmed that the two students were asked to find alternative accommodations outside the College.

“We have already paid to complete the final year between Shillings 898,000 for students on government sponsorship and Shillings 1.5 million for private students, which includes accommodation and other benefits in the College” Akello explained.

She asked management to plan for breastfeeding students on the campus, saying they expect the number to grow.

Proscovia Okello, a tutor at the College and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Taskforce Committee, says they are yet to establish the number of students with infants who have returned to the College.

“It’s a delicate situation. We are more concerned about the health of these babies, which may be at stake should anything go wrong here,” Okello said.

David Basadha, the Principal of the College told URN that the matter will be handled administratively after stabling the number of students who have reported back.

URN